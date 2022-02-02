Guy Haneckow

Guy Haneckow, 83, of Zephyrhills, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. He and his family moved to Florida in 1996 from Michigan where he had owned and operated 4 Season Plumbing Services. Guy was Protestant in faith, a rodeo cowboy in his younger days, an avid golfer, enjoyed going to the beach with his metal detector and fishing. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to spend time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 58 years, Susan; two sons, Todd and his wife, Carrie and Scott Haneckow; two brothers, Richard Haneckow and Byron and his wife, Penny Haneckow; and his sister, Delphine and her husband, John Gibson. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kayla (Mohammed), Halle (Caleb) and Tori; as well as two great-grandchildren, Amira and Anir.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.