Diane Patricia Schroeder

Diane Patricia Schroeder, 77, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at Golden Beach Manor January 30, 2022. She was born February 15, 1944 in Detroit to Edward and Blanche (Marchand) Moss. She is survived by a son, Scott (Jill) Schroeder of Rogers City; three grandchildren; five great-grandsons; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday from 2 p.m. through time of her funeral at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Ryan officiating.

Interment will take place at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Cheboygan Humane Society in her memory.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.