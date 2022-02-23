Kenneth “Ken” J. Kamyszek, 87, beloved husband of Donna, a resident of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, Illinois since 2015, formerly of Naperville, Illinois for 45 years, passed away February 12, 2022 at home due to pancreatic cancer.

He was born May 8,1934 in Rogers City to the late Benjamin and Sally (Strzelecki) Kamyszek. He was husband of Donna (Elenbaas), whom he married July 14, 1956; father of Stephen (Teresa Toner) Kamyszek of Portland, Oregon, Lois (Carl) Cross of Channahon, Illinois, and Ann Bridges of Tucson, Arizona; grandfather of Laura (Evan) Howlett; and great-grandfather of Abby and James Howlett of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Kevin Cross of Champaign, Illinois, and Carson Kamyszek of Portland, Oregon. Ken was a brother of Beverly Savina and David Kamyszek of Rogers City, and the late Donald Kamyszek and Robert Kamyszek; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ken grew up in Rogers City and worked his way through college sailing the Great Lakes on lake freighters during the summers. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and graduated from the University of Michigan in January 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.

Following graduation, Ken was employed by Western Electric and moved to El Paso, Texas with his family working on field engineering with anti-missile missile systems at White Sands Missile Range. He and his family moved to Naperville in 1970 where his career changed to telecommunications working with Bell Laboratories, AT&T and Lucent Technologies, both nationally and internationally, until he retired in 1999.

He enjoyed much that Chicago offers, including the Lyric Opera, concerts and Chicago theater. Though both a loyal Michigan Wolverine football fan and avid reader, Ken’s favorite hobby was photography and later in life created videos

of family events and his and Donna’s many travels. Ken worked as a software consultant for several clients and also provided computer support and training to the administrative staff of St. Raphael Parish, where he and Donna were long-standing members.

Ken’s computer skills carried over to his life at Villa St. Benedict, volunteering as a Villa tech support member and computer class instructor. Ken was a thoughtful, trusted friend and a mentor to many. But most of all he loved his family and friends and followed their lives closely. He was deeply loved and is greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Loaves and Fishes Community Services, Villa St. Benedict Foundation or St. Raphael Catholic Church. Memorial visitation will be held March 23 from 4-8 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, Illinois 60540. Memorial Mass of Christian burial is March 24 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville 60540. Interment is private. For more information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com