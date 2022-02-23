Sarah Jane (Vote) Morgan, wife of the late Elder James “Jim” A. Morgan Sr. of Onaway, went to her eternal reward February 16, 2022. She was 87.

Born October 20, 1934 to Norman David and Elvah (Seibert) Vote at the Black Lake home of her relative, Hattie Vought, Sarah was the youngest of her three siblings; Norman Claire, Margaret and Mary. Sarah attended Onaway Public Schools till the family moved downstate. On Valentine’s Day February 14, 1952 she received a proposal of marriage from her high school sweetheart, Jim. She left a schoolgirl and came back a bride.

Married June 7, 1952, Jim and Sarah bought a house and land from her folks, and with his father’s help, they built a new home nearby. Over the next 20 years, Sarah became the proud mother of nine children. In 1972, a year after the birth of her youngest daughter and her eldest son’s graduation, she went back to high school to complete her own education. The family was extremely proud of her accomplishment.

As children grew up and began to move away, Jim and Sarah themselves moved to Boyne Falls in 1978, then spent a year in Montana before relocating to Ontonagon in the Upper Peninsula with their three youngest children. After retirement, they moved back to the family home near Onaway.

Sarah, a reserved woman, was the epitome of the “perfect preacher’s wife.” Though not outspoken about her faith, she led by quiet example. She was actively involved in her church women’s group, was a councilor, camp director, and camp cook at her church’s summer camp on Lake Charlevoix. After Jim’s death she remained active in her church, helping to put on community suppers, funeral luncheons and pasty sales.

Sarah loved puzzles, playing cribbage and board games, fishing and filling shelves with home-canned goods. She made beautiful counted cross-stitch and crocheted dozens of baby blankets for family, friends, and neighbors. In her younger days she was a crack shot with her 22 (a wedding gift from her father) and enjoyed milking the cows and feeding her chickens. She did NOT like crossing the Mackinac Bridge or flying in airplanes, though she thoroughly enjoyed riding in a helicopter, open door and all!

Sarah is survived by her children, James Jr. (Susan) of Marquette, David of

Onaway, Marlene (Jimmy) Lechich of Washington, Michigan, John of Petoskey, Elizabeth (Matthew) Main of Millersburg, Cynthia (Roger) DeKett of Wheelock, Vermont, Matthew (Charlotte) of Ontonagon, Amy (Terry) Wilson of Kenora, Ontario and Margaret (Ian) Penhorwood of Ypsilanti; 22 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; 18 great- and step-great-grandchildren; also her sister, Mary Bodine of Otsego. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; her brother, Norm; her sister, Margaret Belding; a grandson, Andrew Morgan; anda great-grandson, Caleb Gabrysiak.

A private visitation for the family is planned, with a memorial service to be held in the spring. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Onaway.