Mary L. Dempsey, 89, of Onaway, died at home Thursday, February 3, 2022. Born in Flint December 18, 1932, Mary was the daughter of Earl and Ardith (MacDonald) Byrnes. Her family moved to northern Michigan when she was a young girl where she attended school in Onaway and graduated from Onaway High School.

Mary worked for Essex until it closed and then went on to work as a nurse assistant at the Brege Home in Rogers City, retiring at the age of 72. She was a member of the Atlanta Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Mary was known for the love of her gardens, appreciatio

n of hard work and being a strong, sassy, independent woman.

Surviving Mary are sons, Randy Gilbert of Millersburg, Fred Dempsey of Onaway and Dan (Dottie) Dempsey of Dowagiac; daughters, Marva Casadei of Washington and Laura (Noble) Hughes of Edwardsburg; as well as eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Gilbert; two sisters, Lucille Preston and Ilene Jennings; a brother, Lee Byrnes; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Gilbert; and son-in-law, George Casadei.

Mary was honored by her family privately. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Mary to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund. Cremation arrangements are in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.