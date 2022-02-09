Lisa Marie Kandow Schram, 54, of Presque Isle passed away peacefully at home September 1, 2021.

She was born January 28, 1967 in Alpena to Edward and Judith (Haneckow) Kandow.

Lisa graduated from Posen High School in 1985. She worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Lisa loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Kayla (Alec Neuman) Schram of Colorado; a son, Jeremiah Schram of Presque Isle; a grand

son, Jayden; a granddaughter, Elliana; father, Edward (Josephine Stema) Kandow of Posen; four siblings, Mark (Pam Kroll) Kandow of Rogers City, Sandy (Charles) Konarzewski of Alpena, Christine (Aaron) Playford of Pleasant Lake and Richard Kandow of Posen; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Kandow; a sister, Amy Wcisel; grandparents, David and Mary Kandow, and Robert and Mona Haneckow.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, February 19, from 1-3 p.m. at Route 65 Diner in Posen.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

