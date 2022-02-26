Posen holds on for 52-49 win over Onaway; Momrik gets 250th coaching win

A furious late charge by the Onaway Cardinals nearly spoiled Posen coach Karl Momrik’s bid for his 250thcoaching win at Posen.

The Vikings saw an 18-point lead with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter dwindle to three in the closing moments. Makayla Kamyzek’s two free throws put the Vikings up 48-30. But that is when Onaway caught fire. A bucket from Nicole Larson started the Cardinals’ run that saw them close the gap to 48-40 with 3:26 left as Nicole Larson hit a layup after a steal.

Posen, playing shorthanded and on back-to-back nights after a 54-33 win at Rogers City Thursday night. Starting point guard Faith Cousins missed the game as did backup Ava Wesner.

The Vikings got their first points in nearly three minutes of playing time as Sofya Hincka nailed two from the free-throw line with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Larson nailed a 3-pointer and Charlotte Box followed with a 3-pointer for the Cards on the next possession. Suddenly, with 2:03 left in the game, the Vikings led by just four points.

Posen tried to slow the game down and got two from a reliable source, a rebound and basket from Kamyszek with 1:42 left.

Onaway was not finished. Nicole Larson made a free throw with 1:13 left and then Box came up with a steal and went the distance for a layup cutting the lead to 52-49 with 26 seconds left in the game.

Posen inbounded the ball, had it stolen and a 3-point attempt by Box hit the back of the rim as time expired.

Nicole Larson led Onaway with 16 points and Aubrey Benson added 10.

Kamyszek scored 24 points and Ella Szatkowski added 12 for Posen.

Onaway faces Rogers City in Monday’s district tournament in Indian River. Posen gets the winner of that game Wednesday at 5:30 in Indian