Vikings overcome halftime deficit to top Cards in district semifinals

Onaway came out with upset on their minds in the district semifinal game in Indian River Wednesday night. Trailing 23-20 at halftime, coach Karl Momrik’s Posen Vikings took charge in the second half to pull out a 46-35 win. Posen takes on Inland Lakes in Friday’s championship game.

“We amped it up in the second half with our defense, just taking it one possession at a time,” Momrik said after the game.

Posen took the lead at 24-23 after four consecutive points by Makayla Kamyszek, all set up by offensive rebounds. The senior snared a rebound, put up a shot and was fouled, hitting both shots from the line. Then on the next possession, she made a steal, picked off another offensive rebound and banked in a shot with 5:01 left in the third quarter.

Faith Cousins darted a pass to Ella Szatkowski who hit a jumper for point number 26 with 3:36 left in the third quarter.

Onaway cut the lead to 31-29 with baskets from Charlotte Box at 1:37 at the 38-second mark of the third. Both were set up by offensive rebounds. That would be as close as Onaway could get the rest of the way as Posen led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer from Kailyn George, following an Onaway timeout with 3:33 left in the game and a pair of free throws by Taylor Larson at the 1:23 mark, cut the lead to 40-35.

But Posen closed it out with two points from Abi Schellie, one from Elizabeth Romel, and three from Kamyszek in the last minute of play.

“We just had that let down at the end of the third quarter. I don’t know if they figured us out or we just ran out of gas,” said Onaway coach John George.

Box and Aubrey Benson each had nine points for Onaway.

Kamyszek had 21 points and Szatkowski scored 17 for Posen.

Inland Lakes notched an easy 74-27 win over Wolverine to set up Friday’s district championship game at 6 p.m.