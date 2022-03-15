Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Cards move on to regional finals with 72-36 win

Editor

by Richard Lamb—Advance Editor

The Cardinals earned the right to play for a regional championship by doubling up on Harbor Light Christian (HL), 72-36 Monday at Pellston High School. The fast-breaking Cards had 10 points before HL had one shot and scored their 12th point after a missed shot on the other end. A swarming full-court press made it difficult for HL to cross the timeline, setting up steals in the first moments of the game.

Great Cardinal defense played a big part in the 72-36 win over Harbor Light Christian. Here Hunter Riley and Austin Veal trap HL’s David Chamberlin at half court. (Photo by Richard Lamb)

HL got its first point on a free throw from seventh-grader Landon Jakeway, the starting point guard, two and one-half minutes into the game.

Seven players scored in a 25-point first quarter for the Cards with Bridger Peel leading the way with six points and Austin Veal scoring five. Onaway increased its lead to 28-8, after a steal by Jadin Mix before HL scored its first points at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter.

Bridger Peel puts in two points for Onaway in the regional semifinal win. (Photo by Richard Lamb)

HL went on a little run to cut the lead to 35-17 at halftime. But the Cards were never really in any danger of suffering an upset.

Onaway’s Cole Selke and Brendon Brewbaker battle for a rebound in the regional semifinal game Monday. (Photo by Richard Lamb)

“I thought we came out of the gate firing on all cylinders and played with a lot of energy tonight. There was no messing around tonight, we didn’t want to give them any opportunity to stick around and give them any motivation. We wanted to come out and put the hammer on them right away,” said coach Eddy Szymoniak.

Onaway had 11 players score in the game led by Veal’s 18 points while Peel added 13. Jager Mix, Mason Beebe and Jadin Mix all scored seven points and Hunter Riley added six points.

“Our game thrives off of our defense. We had a little bit of a lull there in the second quarter. They kind of switched things up, but other than that we made some adjustments. These guys have been doing it all season-long,” Szymoniak said.

David Chamberlin had 11 for HL while Jakeway scored nine.

Rudyard, a 77-41 winner over Pickford, will face Onaway in the regional championship in Pellston Wednesday at 7 p.m.