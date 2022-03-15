Cards move on to regional finals with 72-36 win

by Richard Lamb—Advance Editor

The Cardinals earned the right to play for a regional championship by doubling up on Harbor Light Christian (HL), 72-36 Monday at Pellston High School. The fast-breaking Cards had 10 points before HL had one shot and scored their 12th point after a missed shot on the other end. A swarming full-court press made it difficult for HL to cross the timeline, setting up steals in the first moments of the game.

HL got its first point on a free throw from seventh-grader Landon Jakeway, the starting point guard, two and one-half minutes into the game.

Seven players scored in a 25-point first quarter for the Cards with Bridger Peel leading the way with six points and Austin Veal scoring five. Onaway increased its lead to 28-8, after a steal by Jadin Mix before HL scored its first points at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter.

HL went on a little run to cut the lead to 35-17 at halftime. But the Cards were never really in any danger of suffering an upset.

“I thought we came out of the gate firing on all cylinders and played with a lot of energy tonight. There was no messing around tonight, we didn’t want to give them any opportunity to stick around and give them any motivation. We wanted to come out and put the hammer on them right away,” said coach Eddy Szymoniak.

Onaway had 11 players score in the game led by Veal’s 18 points while Peel added 13. Jager Mix, Mason Beebe and Jadin Mix all scored seven points and Hunter Riley added six points.

“Our game thrives off of our defense. We had a little bit of a lull there in the second quarter. They kind of switched things up, but other than that we made some adjustments. These guys have been doing it all season-long,” Szymoniak said.

David Chamberlin had 11 for HL while Jakeway scored nine.

Rudyard, a 77-41 winner over Pickford, will face Onaway in the regional championship in Pellston Wednesday at 7 p.m.