Patricia “Pat” Marie Ash, 69, of Huron Beach, passed away peacefully at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The daughter of Edward and Dolores (Copenhagen) Fraley, Pat was born in Mount Clemens March 24, 1952. In 1979 Pat moved to northern Michigan from Macomb County. She worked as a respiratory therapist at Cheboygan Memorial Hospital for many years before finishing her career working for Golden Beach Manor until her retirement.

Pat was a nature-lover who loved living on the shores of Lake Huron. She loved the crystal-clear turquoise water of Lake Huron and the amazing shoreline sunrises, but most all Pat loved her beach time on the amazing stretches of pristine coastline near her home. She enjoyed working in her yard, playing the slots at the casino, and doing jigsaw puzzles. Pat’s love for nature was evident in her arts and crafts. She enjoyed painting duck and fish decoys and crafting plaques to display whitetail antlers, turkey fans and turkey beards. With a tender place in her heart for animals, Pat loved and adored her little rescue dog, Chloe.

Pat’s greatest passion was her family, especially her grandson, Aidan. Being raised in a large family, she understood the importance of family and valued each moment spent with her grandson, daughter, son, and siblings. Pat was sweet, quiet, and kind-hearted. She had a wonderful sense of humor for teasing her favorite people in a good-hearted way. The pillar of her family, Pat was an awesome grandma, a supportive mother and loved her family above all.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Scott Ash of Huron Beach and Anna (Joseph) Atkinson of Johannesburg; grandson, Aidan; stepsons, Carl (Jackie) Ash of Macomb and Todd Ash of St. Clair Shores; and several step-grandchildren. Pat also leaves her sisters, Annette (Jim) Samel of Millersburg, Barbara (Ray) Poupore of Florida and Marie (Steve) Chabalian of Capac; brothers,

Ed (Charlene) Fraley of Onaway, Bill (Rosie) Fraley of Port Sanilac and Mike (Beth) Fraley of Colorado; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and her former husband, Paul Ash.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 14, beginning at noon at Forest Township Hall (Tower Hall).

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Pat to the Cheboygan County Humane Society, 1536 Hackelburg Road, Cheboygan, Michigan 49721.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.