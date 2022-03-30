Beverly “Bev” Lee Wirgau, 92, of Belknap Township passed away March 26, 2022 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born September 23, 1929 in Rogers City to Otto and Elsie (Berg) Wenzel.

On November 15, 1947 she married Norman H. Wirgau in Rogers City. She was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid. Bev was kindhearted and giving. Always willing to lend a helping hand.

She was a wonderful baker, famous for her German chocolate cake, bread and cinnamon rolls. Bev enjoyed watching birds, tending to her flowers, playing bingo at Medilodge, listening to Molly B’s Polka Party and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also an accomplished musician playing the guitar and accordion.

Mrs. Wirgau is survived by two daughters, Debra (Norman) Hopp and Sandy Harris all of Rogers City; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Carol Wenzel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; two sons, Norman Jr. and Thomas; two granddaughters, Ricci Wirgau and Nichole Wirgau; one great-granddaughter, Taylor Hopp; her parents, Otto and Elsie; two broth

ers, Roger and Ken (Dorothy); her sister, Audrey (Louie) Lewandowski; and son-in-law, Bob Harris.

Friends may visit at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Belknap Saturday, April 2, from 2 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating.

Inurnment will take place at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery followed by a dinner served at the St. Michael Lutheran School.

Memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church, McLaren Hospice, or the activities room at Medilodge in Rogers City in memory of Beverly Wirgau.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.