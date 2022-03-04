Snowmobile show returns to K of C Hall this weekend

by Peter Jakey —Managing Editor

One of the area’s biggest winter events has arrived with the 18th annual Rogers City Antique and Vintage Snowmobile Show (RCAVS), and with it, a high-end meal and a popular band to top off a busy Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

The snowmobiles are at the center of this event with a ride Friday and the show the next day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by the presentation of awards. The featured sleds this year are Rupp and Speedway.

“I feel we can have a regular show again this year,” said RCAVSS president Dan Derry. “It is going to be good to get back to a routine show.”

Two years ago, the show took place a couple of weeks before the shutdowns and lock-ins brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Last year, it was scaled down.

“There was no band or dinner,” he said of the 2021 show. “It’s all back with a whitefish and pork dinner and raffles.” Local caterer Mike Darga will be in the kitchen with the price of the meal to be determined later in the week.

The fresh whitefish will be delivered from Naubinway, Friday.

“The price will be determined based on market value,” said Derry, Monday. The price range will be $15 to $20. “The dinner has been $12, it’s all-you-can-eat.” It starts at 5:30 p.m.

In addition, rock station KLT will bring out the Omelette Show morning show team from noon to 2 p.m. and visitors will be able to register to win tickets to see ZZ Top, who will be performing July 8 at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. The winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

The band will be Jedi Mind Trip out of Bay City, who will be performing from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The vintage ride starts Friday at noon with the destination probably being the Night Hawk Inn in Hawks.

The cornhole tournament, that proved to be extremely popular in 2021, is back. It will be run by Jerry Wagner again with a starting time of 6 p.m.

There will be 10 awards handed out, including one from the newest sponsor, Bishop Automotive. “They are going to pick the winner and present the award,” said Derry. The other awards will be the best Speedway, Rupp, committee choice, etc.

There will be a Chinese raffle going on until 3 p.m. and 50/50s throughout the day.

Monies raised from the show have gone to sponsor a Rogers City Little League team, Rogers City robotics’ team, students abroad, as well as the Snowmobile Museum in Naubinway.