Sarah Morgan

Sarah Morgan, 87, of Onaway passed away February 16, 2022 in Petoskey. Surviving are four sons, James Jr. (Susan) Morgan of Marquette, David Morgan of Onaway, John Morgan of Petoskey and Matthew (Charlotte) Morgan of Ontonagon; five daughters, Marlene (Jim) Lechich of South Lyon, Elizabeth (Matthew) Main of Millersburg, Cynthia (Roger) DeKett of Wheelock, Vermont, Amy (Terry) Wilson of Kenora, Ontario and Margaret (Ian) Penhorwood of Ypsilanti; a sister, Mary Bodine; 22 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ, Onaway.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday April 30, at North Allis Township Cemetery, M-211 Hwy., Onaway. Final resting place is at North Allis Township Cemetery, Onaway.