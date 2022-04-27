Casey Thomas Orban

Casey Thomas Orban, 37, of Posen passed away April 24, 2022. He was born September 15, 1984 in Alpena to Wilbert and Paula (Bruski) Orban. He is survived by his parents, Wilbert and Paula; three siblings, Christopher (Rachel) Orban of Hamilton, Gabriel (Annah) Orban of Grand Lake and Olivia (Ryan) Wasik of Caro; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday) from 5-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Casimir Catholic Church Friday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Bereda officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Orban family for a charity to be selected later.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.