ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL May 3

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE

ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY, MAY 3, 2022

Mayor Pro Tem Nowak called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Fuhrman and Nowak. ABSENT: – Bielas and McLennan

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Fuhrman/Adair, to approve the agenda with the removal of non-union compensation, utility rate disclosure and ICMA retirement plan documents. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Fuhrman, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of April 19, 2022 and April 28, 2022 Special Meeting be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $174,345.74 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: SECOND STREET SEPTIC TANK

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-62

Adair/Nowak, to have the Rogers City Department of Public Works excavate in the Orchard Street right of way and cap the pipe that is connected to the septic tank at 397 S. Second Street.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: ORDINANCE NO. 2022-2

ZONING AMENDMENT – NONCONFORMING LOTS

AND PARCELS – FIRST READING

Fuhrman/Nowak, to introduce the following for first reading:

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ARTICLE 3, SECTION 32-48, OF THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ZONING ORDINANCE (ORDINANCE 2011-1, AS AMENDED) BY DELETING PARAGRAPH 2 OF SUBSECTION E WHICH PROHIBITS AN OWNER FROM DIVIDING CONTIGUOUS LOTS, PARCELS, OR PARTS THEREOF IF DOING SO WOULD DIMINISH COMPLIANCE WITH LOT WIDTH, DEPTH, AND/OR AREA REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY THE ORDINANCE OR WHICH CREATES A NONCONFORMING STRUCTURE.

Ordinance summary published in prior edition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-3

ZONING AMENDMENT – COMMERCIAL USES IN RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS – FIRST READING

Adair/Nowak, to introduce the following for first reading:

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ARTICLE 21, SECTION 32-260, OF THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ZONING ORDINANCE (ORDINANCE 2011-1, AS AMENDED) BY ELIMINATING RESTAURANTS AS A PROHIBITED USE IN ALL R-2 DISTRICTS AND RESTRICTING RETAIL, SERVICE, COMMERCIAL, AND OFFICE USES TO A SPECIFIC R-2 DISTRICT ILLUSTRATED IN A NEW OVERLAY MAP

Ordinance summary published in prior edition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-4

ZONING AMENDMENT – CREATION OF COMMERCIAL OVERLAY MAP – FIRST READING

Fuhrman/Nowak, to introduce the following for first reading:

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ZONING ORDINANCE (ORDINANCE 2011-1, AS AMENDED) ZONING MAP BY ADDING AN OVERLAY WITHIN WHICH RETAIL, SERVICE, COMMERCIAL, AND OFFICE USES WITHIN R-2 SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS COULD BE PERMITTED.

Ordinance summary published in prior edition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-5

ZONING AMENDMENT – CHANGING ALL R-1 DISTRICTS TO R2 – FIRST READING

Adair/Fuhrman, to introduce the following for first reading:

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ZONING ORDINANCE (ORDINANCE 2011-1, AS AMENDED) ZONING MAP BY CHANGING ALL R-1 DISTRICTS TO R-2.

Ordinance summary published in prior edition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

2022-23 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-63

Nowak/Fuhrman, to approve the capital improvement plan as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

BALLOT QUESTION – TRIANGLE PROPERTY

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-64

Adair/Fuhrman, to approve the ballot language for the August 2, 2022 election as included in the meeting packet. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MARINA – VACATION RENTALS

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-65

Adair/Fuhrman, to table the marina vacation rental agenda item until the next meeting.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PROCLAMATION – SMALL BUSINESS WEEK

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-66

Fuhrman/Nowak, to proclaim the following:

WHEREAS, America’s strongest economic growth in almost 40 years has been driven by the resilience of our small businesses who, despite a world-wide pandemic, continue to pioneer innovative solutions to our country’s greatest challenges and create opportunities for families and workers; and

WHEREAS, from the storefront shops that anchor Main Street to the high-tech startups that keep America on the cutting edge to the small manufacturers driving our competitiveness on the global stage, small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the cornerstones of our nation’s promise; and

WHEREAS, when we support small business, jobs are created, and local communities preserve their unique culture; and

WHEREAS, because this country’s 32.5 million small businesses create nearly two out of three jobs in our economy, we cannot resolve ourselves to create jobs and spur economic growth in America without discussing ways to support our entrepreneurs; and

WHEREAS, the President of the United States has proclaimed National Small Business Week every year since 1963 to highlight the programs and services available to entrepreneurs through the U.S. Small Business Administration and other government agencies; and

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City supports and joins in this national effort to help America’s small businesses do what they do best – grow their business, create jobs, and ensure that our local communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Gary Nowak, Mayor Pro Tem of Rogers C

ity, do hereby proclaim May 1 through May 7, 2022 as NATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS WEEK.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

VFW SALE OF BUDDY POPPIES

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-67

Adair/Fuhrman, to approve the VFW sale of Buddy Poppies on May 12-14, 2022.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Pro Tem Nowak declared the meeting adjourned at 6:42 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.

Terri L. Koss City/Clerk/Treasurer