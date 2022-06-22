ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL MINUTES May 16

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE

ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON MAY 16, 2022

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 6 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Fuhrman (via Zoom platform (did not vote)), Nowak and McLennan.

ABSENT: Bielas.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Adair, to approve the agenda as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Nowak, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of May 3, 2022 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $154,185.75 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-2

ZONING AMENDMENT – NONCONFORMING LOTS AND PARCELS 2ND READING AND ADOPTION Adair/Nowak, that the following Ordinance No. 2022-2, which was introduced for first reading at the May 3, 2022 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective seven days after publication of its summary on May 19, 2022.

Ordinance summary published in prior edition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-3

ZONING AMENDMENT – COMMERCIAL USES IN RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS 2ND READING AND ADOPTION

Nowak/Adair, that the following Ordinance No. 2022-3, which was introduced for first reading at the May 3, 2022 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective seven days after publication of its summary on May 19, 2022.

Ordinance summary published in prior edition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-4

ZONING AMENDMENT – CREATION OF COMMERCIAL OVERLAY MAP – 2ND READING AND ADOPTION

Nowak/Adair, that the following Ordinance No. 2022-4, which was introduced for first reading at the May 3, 2022 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective seven days after publication of its summary on May 19, 2022.

Ordinance summary published in prior edition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-5

ZONING AMENDMENT – CHANGING R-1 DISTRICTS TO R2 2ND READING AND ADOPTION Adair/Nowak, that the following Ordinance No. 2022-5, which was introduced for first reading at the May 3, 2022 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective seven days after publication of its summary on May 19, 2022.

Ordinance summary published in prior edition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

2022-23 NON-UNION COMPENSATION

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-68

Nowak/Adair, to approve the non-union compensation as included in the packet for FY2022-2023 which is consistent with current union contracts.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

2022-23 UTILITY RATE DISCLOSURE

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-69

Nowak/Adair, to approve the FY2022-2023 Public Utility Rate Disclosure as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MARINA VACATION RENTALS

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-70

Nowak/Adair, to approve the short term rental agreement which allows marina vacation rentals for the 2022 season.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

PUBLIC HEARING AND ADOPTION OF FY2022-2033 BUDGET

The public hearing regarding the FY2022/2023 budget was opened by Mayor McLennan at 6:28 pm. City Mgr. Hefele reviewed the budget. It was reported that no written comments were received. Hearing no other comments, the public hearing was closed at 6:29 pm.

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-71

The following resolution was offered by Council Member Nowak, seconded by Council Member Adair:

WHEREAS, the City Manager of the City of Rogers City has presented to this City Council a proposed budget for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023; and

WHEREAS, the proposed budget has been reviewed and found to be in accordance with the general fiscal and budgetary policies as established by this City Council; and

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on this budget submission on May 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, with audience and media able to participate both in person and by Zoom; and

WHEREAS, this document is on file in the official records and documents of the City of Rogers City;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council, under the authority granted by the City Charter, does hereby levy the following tax on all real and personal property within the corporate limits of the City; said tax levy to be for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023:

General Operations 16.7427 mills

Historic Preservation 0.4989 mills

City Band Operations 0.2000 mills

AND BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Council does hereby approve and adopt the FY2021/2022 budget as submitted and appropriates the following sums for the purposes set forth therein:

General Fund $2,234,820

Perpetual Care 7,000

Major Street Fund 590,000

Local Street Fund 267,130

Band Fund 14,210

Downtown Development Authority Fund 127,170

Debt Service Fund 365,600

Community Growth Fund 139,400

Wastewater Treatment Fund 842,670

Water Fund 2,215,110

Marina Fund 498,630

Garbage Collection Fund 155,200

Equipment Pool Fund 302,340

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

AT&T LEASE AGREEMENT

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-72

Adair/Nowak, to approve the AT&T Lease Agreement and authorize City Mgr. Hefele to sign the agreement upon final review by City Atty. Vogler.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

KIWANIS SPRING AND FALL FESTIVALS

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-73

Nowak/Adair, to approve the Kiwanis request to hold the Spring Fest on June 4, 2022 and Fall Fest on September 19, 2022 at the Westminster Park.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

TRAIL RUNNING EVENT

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-74

Adair/Nowak, to approve Hilary McLennan’s request to host a running event on the Sunrise Trail in August 2022.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PRESQUE ISLE GIRLS’ SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-75

Nowak/Adair, to approve the request to hold the annual Presque Isle Girls’ Softball Tournament July 15-17, 2022 which includes use of South Shore Park and the Sports

Park.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

WELL INSPECTION AGREEMENT

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-76

Nowak/Adair, to approve the agreement between the City of Rogers City and Northern Pump and Well for annual inspections of the four municipal wells with City Mgr. Hefele authorized to sign said agreement.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 6:37 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer