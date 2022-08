Bob Morgan, 39, of Petoskey passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan, Cheboygan .

Surviving are his mother, Dianne Morgan of Petoskey; his grandmother, Donna Morgan of Onaway; an uncle, Mike (Donna) Morgan of Alpena; two aunts, Sue (Jon) Nelson of Onaway and Janet (Kevin) Horrocks of Avon, Ohio; and many cousins and friends.

ht;margin:12px'>