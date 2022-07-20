Laura D. Altman, 101, of Hawks passed away July 13, 2022 at Medilodge in Rogers City.

She was born December 5, 1920 in Onaway to John and Dora (O’Reilly) Shea.

Laura was a life member of St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville, its choir, Ladies Aid, a member of the Farm Bureau and the Hawks Red Hats. She enjoyed traveling, baking, cooking, sewing and spending time with family.

She is survived by three children, Darlene (Bob) Ciupka of Posen, Beverly (Eugene) Grulke of Hawks and Carl (Bonnie) Altman of Hawks; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; two sisters, Evelyn Wagner and Mildred Howell-VanAllan; two stepsisters; and a stepbrother.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, July 15. Visitation resumed Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville until time of her funeral with the Rev. Mary Hughes officiating.

Burial followed at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church, Hospice Compassus or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.