Highlighting Rogers City’s strong points, governor hears from locals at roundtable

by Peter Jakey– Managing Editor

For the first time in a decade, a Michigan governor visited Rogers City.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer flew in from the Upper Peninsula State Fair in Escanaba for an economic roundtable discussion with city officials and business leaders at the Lakeside Park pavilion.

It was the first time since Gov. Rick Snyder made a stop at the former Karsten’s Luncheonette in August 2012. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II has been to Rogers City twice recently.

Rogers City mayor Scott McLennan served as moderator and had a grin a mile wide as he welcomed Whitmer into the pavilion. Those in attendance stood and applauded, and she too had a bright smile. Whitmer was seated facing the east windows with a view of the Rogers City Marina and Lake Huron in the distance.

“It’s like the most perfect day in the world!” exclaimed Whitmer.

“Here we are — how fun is this!” said McLennan. “When we received word that you were coming, it’s all we could do to contain ourselves.

“When it comes to the city of Rogers City, we don’t care what your politics are. What we do care about is that you are willing to listen to us here and help us.”

City officials had known for weeks, but to keep the governor safe, some did not know about her arrival until the day before.

At the table were Rogers City city manager, Joe Hefele; Hayley Mertz-Rose, owner of Harborside Bath & Body; Katherine Wilbur, owner of Woodland Confectionary; Karen Spens, Huron State Bank vice president/chief credit officer; Tim Pritchard, owner of Domaci Gallery; Matthew Bredow, financial advisor of Edward Jones; and Henry Wolf of the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance.

All were given a chance to introduce themselves and tell Whitmer a little about their business. The governor only asked a few questions of the participants, but the main issue that arose was the lack of housing in Rogers City and how difficult it is to land a home. Hefele commented that some are purchasing houses, sight unseen. Another topic was short-term rentals and that ties into the issue of housing.

“Housing is one of the number one concerns in Rogers City,” said McLennan. “Our housing stock has been depleted. Rogers City had 2,000 more people 50 years ago — the same amount of houses — we lost a lot of young folks.

“Now, a lot of these houses are being bought up by short-term rentals and folks that are here, half a year. We welcome folks like that, but we have a real issue in trying to staff our businesses. We don’t have the 20-somethings and 30-somethings for our workforce. It’s an ongoing issue.”

McLennan received a certificate from the governor’s office recognizing Rogers City as a Michigan Main Street community and becoming a Redevelopment Ready Community.

“And continued excellence in improving your community,” said McLennan. “I’m very proud of that. We were actually the 25th Michigan Main Street community and the 50th Redevelopment Ready Community. So, we are ready for business.”

When the discussion turned to the importance of tourism, Whitmer said, “I think we’re on the verge of a real growth spurt here in Michigan. This makes us special.” The governor pointed toward the marina and Lake Huron.

Whitmer said she is very familiar with the Sunrise Side.

Hefele said it was a great feeling to have the governor take interest in Rogers City.

“We were delighted to be one of the communities she was flying into and stopping at,” said Hefele. “I think our local business people did an outstanding job of telling her who we are, what’s going well and where we might need some help. I hope it is not the last time we see her, honestly.”

After the meeting, Whitmer took a selfie with some of the attendees and talked with the media.

“I love the state of Michigan and to be here in Rogers City, looking out on the water,” said Whitmer. “Engaging small business owners and local leadership is really important. We just created the office of rural development because people in local communities like this one, who said, we need one way to interact with state government to help us create more affordable housing, to make sure our main streets are filled businesses and we lure people into this beautiful part of the state.”

Whitmer said that work is reflected in the budget, but the creation of the new office of rural development shows “that we are listening and paying attention.”

After 45 minutes, Whitmer, her staff and security provided by the Michigan State Police went back to the Presque Isle County Airport a few miles away and flew out. There was additional security around the grounds of the airport.