Cast prepares to take audiences into the Land of Oz

by Richard Lamb– Advance Editor

The Rogers Theater will be transitioned into the Land of Oz as the youth of Rogers City Community Theatre (RCCT) present the timeless musical. Based on the 1900 L. Frank Baum novel of the same name, “The Wizard of Oz” movie premiered in Hollywood Aug. 15, 1939. “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” is a shorter version of the musical adapted for elementary and middle school-aged actors.

Theresa Gibson is the director of 24 local youth who have been working on the play throughout the summer months. She has navigated many changes including filling many parts with two actors in case of another outbreak of the pandemic.

“They were good changes, but things I was not prepared to deal with at the time. We decided to double-cast. I did not anticipate all of the issues that came along with that. We did that so that COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) would not wipeout our cast. We haven’t had a youth show in three years out of the risk of COVID-19 at the time that we were getting ready for auditions, I was hearing that there was another wave of COVID-19 coming through the county. I had a few friends that had gotten it again and I didn’t want to take the chance of COVID-19 wiping out our cast,” Gibson said.

She said the cast members have been very flexible and patient.

“It is a great group of kids and they have gotten along so well. We have had representatives from so many different schools. The social aspect of this has been phenomenal and very rewarding. For the first time we have three different groups of homeschoolers that have joined us. So that adds a whole other component,” Gibson said.

Of the 24 cast members, 10 have appeared in previous summer productions of the RCCT. Most of the familiar scenes from the movie will be included in the play, with at least one additional song not seen in the movie.

The play will be presented Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Cast one will present the Thursday and Saturday shows while cast two will perform Friday and Sunday. It is estimated the play will run one hour and 20 minutes, including intermission time.

Tickets will be available at the door.