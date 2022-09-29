Thomas “Tom” Stanley Kaszubowski, 72, of Posen left this world September 22, 2022 after an extended stay at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

He was born April 17, 1950 in Alpena to Arnold and Veronica (Ciarkowski) Kaszubowski.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marilyn; a daughter, Dawn Styma; two granddaughters; his loving mother, V

eronica Kaszubowski; and his in-laws, Gloria White, Jerry (Linda) Kamysiak, Randy (Jane) Kamysiak, Dan (Diane) Kamysiak, Lil (Howard) Johnson, David (Julie) Kamysiak, Laura (Shaun) Smolinski, Bernadette (Curt) Ilg, Lois (Stephen) Power and Michelle (David) Smith. He is also survived by many friends, fellow farmers and truck drivers (Livewire), but especially his beloved cat, Moochie.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City Sunday, September 25, through the time of his memorial service. A lunch followed at the Knights of Colubmus Hall in Posen.

Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, Great Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48033, in Thomas Kaszubowski’s memory. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.