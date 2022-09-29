John Matthew Sobeck

John Matthew Sobeck, 76, a quiet, courageous warrior, left this world following a hard-fought battle with cancer Saturday, September 24, 2022. John was born June 17, 1946 to George and Cecelia (Kowalski) Sobeck. He attended St. Ignatius Catholic School, graduated from Rogers City High School and attended Lansing Community College. John retired as an oiler after 37 years of sailing on the Great Lakes. He enjoyed watching Detroit sports’ teams, spending time with his grandchildren and going for long walks with his dog and best friend, Penny. John will be remembered for his generous nature, his fondness for statistics and his love for music and dancing. He is survived by his wife, Julie (Arkwood) of 46 years; two loving sons, Corey (Karen Collier) Sobeck of Allendale, John (Carrie Morgan) Sobeck of Posen; as well as his grandchildren, Aden, Kaylea, Robert and Daniel; his siblings, Marjorie (Ralph) Erickson of Rogers City, Joan (Charles) Dettloff of Rogers City, Betsy Fleming of Rogers City, his twin sister, Judy Grulke of Flint and Kari Sobeck (Jim Main) of Rogers City. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, John Yarch; and sister-in-law, Karen Sobeck; and many nieces and nephews. 2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> 2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Cecelia; brothers Fred, Richard, George and Michael; and a sister, Delphine Yarch.

Visitation was at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Wednesday, September 28, through time of his Mass with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating. The rosary was recited at church the morning of Mass.

Burial followed at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Huron Humane Society or to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.