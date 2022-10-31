Bernard Charles Heath

Bernard Charles Heath, Phoenix, Arizona 96 passed away on Oct 13, 2022. He was born in Gladwin, MI and served in WWII, his grandchildren used to like listening to his "war" stories. He grew up in Hillman, after college he moved to Rogers City and married Barbara Dehring. In 2003 they moved to Sun City, Arizona to live out their golden years. Bernard was married to the love of his life, Barbara Lois Heath (Dehring) for 70 years. He was a member of the 4thDegree Knights of Columbus and St. Ignatius Catholic Church. He managed the Calcite Credit Union for over 20 years. Bernard enjoyed Baseball, playing golf and belonged to bowling leagues in his younger years. He was also an avid stamp collector and loved reading books.

Bernard is survived by his sister Ruth Lake (Charlotte, MI), children Katy Owen (Visalia, CA), Mary Visner (Phoenix, AZ), and Dona Modrzynski (San Antonio, TX). Eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Betty Dehring (Rogers City).

He was preceded in death by wife Barbara, daughter Lynn Modrzynski (William-Lawrence, KS) parents Charles and Beatrice Heath and a brother.

Memorial mass and interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in the summer of 2023.