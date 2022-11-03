MIDTERM ELECTION: County clerk expects civility at the polling places

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

With only a few days before the general election, Presque Isle County clerk Ann Marie Main made a request for county voters heading to the polls, Tuesday. Be kind to election workers, or even thank them for the long day they will be putting in.

“Sometimes the election workers are abused beyond what they should be for the services they are providing,” said Main. “They don’t make the laws, they are just doing their jobs.”

In the biggest race in Michigan for governor involving the two major political parties in the country, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will look to return for a second term in the state’s top office and is opposed by Republican challenger Tudor M. Dixon. Others in the race include: Donna Brandenburg, U.S. Taxpayers Party; Kevin Hogan, Green; and Daryl M. Simpson, Natural Law.

Democrat Jocelyn Benson wants to return as secretary of state and faces a challenge from Republican Kristina Elaine Karamo; Gregory Scott Stempfle, Libertarian; Christine C. Schwartz, U.S. Taxpayers; and Larry James Hutchinson Jr., Green.

Another Democrat, Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking another term, with her Republican challenger being Matthew DePerno. Also on the ticket are Joseph W. McHugh Jr., Libertarian and Gerald T. Van Sickle, U.S. Taxpayers.

For the 1st Congressional District, Republican Jack Berman wants to return to Washington, D.C., but is opposed by Democrat Bob Lorisner; Andrew Gale, Libertarian; and Liz Hakola, Working Class.

For state senator in the 36th District it’s Democrat Joel A Sheltrown and Republican Michele Hoitenga in the mix.

For the state House seat from the 106th District it’s Republican Cam Cavitt of Cheboygan County’s Mullett Township and Democrat Marie M. Fielder of Alpena looking (a preview of the candidates can be found in this week’s edition) to replace Republican Sue Allor, who is term limited.

For seats on the Presque Isle County Board of Commissioners, there already has been plenty of news this year with the retirements of Carl Altman and Lee Gapczynski. But, incumbent District 1 commissioner Nancy Shutes was upset in the primary by fellow Republican Cliff C. Tollini. That means there will be three new faces serving constituents.

One of those new faces is Republican Wayne Saile Jr. who defeated Darrin Darga in the primary in District 3.

Tuesday will decide who wins in District 1 between Tollini and Democrat Wayne Vermilya, a former commissioner who has been trying to get back on the board for two decades.

In District 2, it’s between Wendy Berg, James Haack, Mary Ann Heidemann and Gerald Wenzel. All four are running with no party affiliation.

Only longtime commissioner Michael Darga of District 3 and incumbent John Chappa of District 5, who are both Democrats will be back in 2023.

The race getting a lot of attention is in the Onaway Area Community Schools’ district with 12 candidates running.

Michael Hart and Sharon Lyon are seeking re-election for what would be a six-year term and are opposed by Erin Chaskey and Kanisha Perkins. Voters will be asked to choose two.

For a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2026, it’s incumbent Michael Benson facing a challenge from John K. Palmer and Lisa Pochmara. Jessica M. Chandler withdrew her name, but her name will still be on the ballot. Voters will select two.

And for a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2024, it’s incumbent John D. Burtch and recent appointees Joshua VanHuysen and Annette L. Porter, seeking votes along with Lorrie Kowalski and James R. Rieger. Voters are being asked to select two.

In the Rogers City Area Schools, Andrew Grambau will be the only name on the ballot for a six-year term, but two write-ins have emerged: Scott Orr, running for the other six-year term and Thomas Catalano, seeking a partial term. Karen Spens and Larry Budnick did not seek re-election.

Posen Consolidated Schools has four candidates running for four seats.

For Onaway City Commission, it’s incumbent Ronald Horrocks, David Trafelet, who was appointed during the summer, along with newcomers Lester J. Kooman and Larry D. Knerr. Voters will have to select two.

The city of Rogers City has three candidates running for two seats that include incumbent Kenneth Eugene Bielas, Timeen Adair and Brittany VanderWall.

In the city of Rogers City, incumbent mayor Scott McLennan is facing opposition from newcomer Jenny Urban.

Polling places are located at the township halls; city hall in Onaway; the Posen Community Center for Posen Township; Presque Isle County Council on Aging (Posen) for Pulawski Township and Rogers City High School for Rogers City voters. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are no contested races for township positions. Also on the ballot are the three proposals (previewed in this edition), as well as trustees for Michigan State University, regent of the University of Michigan, governor of Wayne State University and member of the state board of education.

Decisions will need to be made for justices on the state supreme court and court of appeals, while 53rd Circuit Court Judge Aaron J. Gauthier is running unopposed.