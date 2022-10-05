Shirley Mae Ruppert, 77, of Onaway, died unexpectedly Monday, September 26, 2022. Visitation was held at Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, September 30. Shirley’s funeral service was held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway Saturday, October 1, with burial following at North Allis Township Cemetery. The Rev. Trenton Wollberg officiated. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Shirley to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.

One of four children born to Ralph and Effie (Edwards) Mynard, Shirley was born in Benton Harbor October 3, 1944. She married Victor F. Ruppert January 25, 1976 in Las Vegas and shortly after moved to Onaway from Grand Haven. For several years the Ruppert’s lived at the Onaway State Park, where Victor worked as the park supervisor. Shirley worked at Kmart in Cheboygan for a time and was a secretary before moving to northern Michigan, but her main vocation was being a homemaker. She was devoted to her family and making a loving home. She loved her family above all and was proud of each of them, beaming with pride as she spoke of them. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed going to their sporting events and activities.

Shirley was a member of the Black Lake Sportsmen’s Club where she served as the membership chairman. Strong in her Christian faith, she read her Bible often and enjoyed going to Bible study each week. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where she was responsible for sending greeting cards to church members when there was sickness or a life event. This was an e

njoyable task for Shirley as she loved writing letters and sending cards; in fact, she had stacks of cards at home, ready to send for any occasion. She was an avid reader, loved shopping, especially at resale shops and garage sales, and was a great fan of Elvis Presley.Right from the time she lived at the state park, Shirley would go for her walk nearly every day.She always had a smile, a friendly hello, and sometimes stopped to chat with those she saw on her walks.

Truly a sweetheart, Shirley was genuine, thoughtful, and had a big heart. She will be sadly missed by her husband of nearly 47 years, Victor Ruppert of Onaway; sons, Tony (Tracy) Harfert of Greenville and Vic (Hope) Ruppert of Onaway; six grandchildren, Brett, Nick, Keith, Madison, Cody and Andrea; as well as her brother, James Mynard and a sister, Mary Lou Porter, both of Sawyer. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister.