Herbert “Herb” Donald Dowker, 84, of Onaway, died at Medilodge of Rogers City Sunday, September 25, 2022. Born in Gaylord July 2, 1938, Herb was the son of Ernest and Violet (Koronka) Dowker. Blessed with 62 years of marriage, he married Katherine Louise Kalman (“Kay”) at St. Francis Catholic Church in Lewiston August 22, 1960.

Herb was raised in Johannesburg and eventually moved to the Onaway area in 1971 where he worked for the United Auto Workers Education Center. In his 20 years at the “Center,” he worked as a bus driver, cook, bartender, housekeeper and served as union steward. Herb also ran a meat processing business out of his home on Black River Road and worked as a meatcutter for the B & C Market in Cheboygan and Tom’s IGA in Onaway where he was known for cooking some tasty vittles in the meat room. As the wonderful smell of something delicious drifted through the store, co-workers and vendors made their way to the meat room for some of Herb’s cooking. With his friendly disposition and gift for gab, he enjoyed these visits from his co-workers and loved visiting with his customers as well. Herb always had something to talk about, quite often it was hunting and fishing.

An avid outdoorsman, Herb loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed Michigan’s deer season as well as hunting trips to Canada to hunt moose and out West for mule deer. He fished the local lakes and fishing holes, but also enjoyed fishing for walleye and pike in Canada and sturgeon in Minnesota. When he wasn’t hunting or fishing, Herb could be found in his comfy chair watching all his favorite hunting and fishing shows on television. He loved to go for rides through the woods and past the farms in the area looking for deer while he listened to music. Herb wasn’t particular about what music he listened to, he loved all music and always had the radio playing in the car.

Herb was a people person. He loved meeting new folks and was never at a loss for words. Between his years working at the grocery stores, hunting, and the time he spent at the coffee shop, he seemed to know everyone in northern Michigan. Devoted to his Catholic faith, he was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway where he belonged to the Knights of Columbus (K of C) for more than 30 years. He cooked for Lenten fish fries and enjoyed the friendship of his brother Knights and church family.

A loving and devoted husband, fat

her and grandfather, Herb will be sadly missed by his wife, Kay Dowker of Onaway; a son, Donald (Diane) Dowker of Kewadin; daughters, Nicole (Delos) Cripps of Onaway and Jennifer Dowker of Cheboygan; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother, Jim Dowker of Wisconsin and Florida; sisters, Louise Hopkins, Laura Kreger, Joan King and Janet Weber, all of Gaylord; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Herb was preceded in death by his son, Richard “Rick” Dowker March 17, 2018; infant daughter, Julianne Marie; brothers, Ernest Jr. and Richard; a sister, Virginia; and his parents.

Herb’s family will receive friends at Chagnon Funeral Home from 4 – 7 p.m. Sunday, October 9, with a K of C rosary service to begin at 7 p.m. Herb’s funeral Mass will be from St. Paul Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Monday, October 10, with urn burial to follow at North Allis Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Herb to Hospice of the Straits.