Viola Janet Petrykowski

Viola Janet Petrykowski, 95, of Posen passed away October 20, 2022 at Northern Pines Assisted Living Center in Grayling. She was born August 3, 1927 in Detroit to Leo and Anna (Hodorowski) Woida. Viola is survived by four children, Susan (William) Cherolis of Santa Claus, Indiana, Nancy (Michael) MacDonald of Livonia, Louise (Martin) Borkowski of Harrison Township and Leo Petrykowski of Eastpointe; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be announced in the spring of 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Northern Pines Assisted Living Center, 130 Mary Ann Street, Grayling, Michigan 49738.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.