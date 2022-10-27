Patricia Ann Koss

Patricia Ann Koss, 85, of Alpena passed away peacefully at home October 25, 2022. She was born June 3, 1937 in Rogers City to Charles and Clara (Siecinski) Bellmore. Mrs. Koss is survived by six children, Gene (Kathy) Koss of Alpena, Lynn (Gary) Wozniak of Florida, Gail (Don) Brado of Lachine, Joseph (Kim) Koss of Brownstown, Ann (Russ) McCann of Midland and Michael Koss of Romulus; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Blanche Buczkowski of Rogers City; and a brother, Anthony (Beverly) Bellmore of New Jersey.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church Monday, October 31, where the St. Casimir Rosary Sodality will recite the rosary at 9:45 a.m., visiting will continue through time of her Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Inurnment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan or St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Patricia Koss.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.