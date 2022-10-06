Walk raises suicide prevention awareness, funding

by Peter Jakey–

Managing Editor

The Northeast Michigan Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope and support.

For the second year, albeit in a new location at Rogers City’s Lakeside Park, people of the community came together in the fight against suicide and the problems of mental illness.

For some, it was a day to honor the life of a loved one and for others, it was a day to acknowledge themselves as survivors.

“By showing up today, you are sending the message that mental health is as real as physical health,” said Mary Schalk, addressing those in attendance just before the walk started. “You are sending the message that reaching out for help is a strong thing to do. You are showing others that the issue of suicide cannot and will not be kept in the darkness. Suicide is a health issue that affects all of us.”

The walked started at Lakeside Park, proceeded across the construction on North First Street toward the high school middle school, before looping back toward Third Street and eventually ending up at the South Shore Park’s beach.

To say the event has been a success is an absolute understatement.

“We had the most sponsors in any walk in the state this year with a total of 28 businesses in Presque Isle and Cheboygan counties,” said organizer Jane Trestain.

The Hammond Bay Hikers raised the most money at $3,245.

“We like to have a little competition each year with fundraising,” said Trestain. “Whichever team raises the most money by our walk day gets to carry the banner and lead our walkers on our 3-mile walk around town.”

Cory Budnick State Farm came in second place with $2,590 and Jake Hanley Memorial Team came in third place with $838.78.

“Currently, we have raised over $18,000 for our communities,” added Trestain. “Our fundraising efforts continue until Dec. 31st.” She announced that the second-ever walk will not stop here. “There will be a third, fourth, fifth and however many more,” she said at the microphone Saturday morning.