Chester Martin Wenzel, 89, born March 24, 1933 in Rogers City to Elmer and Amanda Wenzel.

Chester went to be with his loving wife (Alice) of 65 years, peacefully November 1, 2022 in Chesterfield with his family by his side.

He is survived by two of his sisters, Barbara and Corlie.

Chester was a creative, hardworking man and a great provider for the family that he loved.

Chester and Alice spent their retirement years living on beautiful Grand Lake in Presque Isle.

Some of Chester’s happiest times were at his hunting camp, any time of the year telling many great

stories to his family and friends.

Chester was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He leaves behind his children, Vicki, Marty (Kathie), Connie and Shelly (Joe); 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Papa will be greatly missed by all.

There will be a memorial visitation for Chester Saturday, November 12, 1-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 2 p.m. at Wasik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mille Road, New Baltimore, MI 48047 (586) 725-0177.

Chester and Alice’s final resting place will be in Belknap at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 460 W. Erie St., Rogers City, MI 49779 (989) 734-3580.