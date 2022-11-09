Patricia “Pat” Faye (Northcott) Beer, 72, passed in peace November 8, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Pat was born July 26, 1950, in Cheboygan, the daughter of Bruce and Christine (Thompson) Northcott. She was a member of the Class of 1968 from Onaway High School.

On October 4, 1969, she married Michael “Mike” J. Beer. They shared many wonderful happy years together until his death in 2004.

Pat was a natural born caregiver who loved everyone and touched so many lives, young and old, which is why she chose the career path she traveled. After graduation, she went into nursing school to become an LPN working at northern Michigan hospital. After a few years and a few children, she decided to become licensed in day care and foster for the next 25 years, taking in over 250 children throughout those years. When her last child was old to enough to care for himself, she went back into nursing as an aide, pursuing her passion to assist the elderly and care for cancer patients. If one of her patients had no family, she would become their family. Her number one commitment, no one will suffer or leave this Earth alone and she sat with many, at the hospital and those on hospice. After a medical setback, she worked so hard and was determined to get back to what she loved, working with Comfort Keepers and then finally with Pineview Cottage, an assisted living community for the last six years, until the day she left us, her final day of work before starting retirement.

She liked shopping and loved a good sales rack. She enjoyed camping with her family, celebrating Christmas in July, food and trips to any casino. More than anything, Pat wanted to be surrounded by her ever-growing family; her children, grandchildren, her sissies, her dog, the list goes on. She loved everyone and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Steve) Mansen, Dennis Beer, Kevin (Cathy) Beer, Shawn (Becky) Beer, Jason Beer and James Beer; longtime partner, Brian Anthony; grandchildren, Melissa (Jon) Mulholland, Taylor (Hunter) Gamble, Branden Mansen, Amari Beer, Deshawn Beer, Logan Beer, Jonatha

n (Apryl) McFarland, Alex Beer, Grace Beer and Jayley Beer; great-grandchildren Kaleah and Landon Mulholland; sisters, Terry (John) Conger and Justine Wisler; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Ruby.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her parents; and her sisters, Gayle Robbins and Pauline Beaton.

There will be a funeral service at Stone Funeral Home Monday, November 14, at 2 p.m. with a time of gathering beginning at noon. The Rev. David Behling will officiate. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Brother Dan’s Food Pantry.