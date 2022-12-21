David A. Ertl

David A. Ertl, 71, of Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born November 11, 1951 in Watertown, Wisconsin to Henry and Dorothy (Cahoon) Ertl. On March 6, 1976 he married Pauline Liesse Simoneau in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

He is survived by his sister, Kay (Thomas) Morrill; and nieces, Jennifer Morrill and Julie Ann Morrill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dorothy; and wife, Pauline.

David’s family will have a memorial at a later date. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.