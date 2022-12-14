Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Obituaries 

Katherine Dorine Grainger

Katherine Dorine Grainger, 43,  of Onaway died Monday, December 12, 2022 in Gaylord.

Surviving are two sons, T.J. Grainger of Onaway and Jackson Grainger of Onaway; her mother, Diane Grainger Cole of Onaway; a sister, Kelly (Mark) Urlaub of Cheboygan; a brother, Buddy (Jamie) Davis of Gaylord; her grandfather, Howard Grainger of Onaway; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. today (Thursday, December 15) at Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway. Funeral service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home

Final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Onaway.