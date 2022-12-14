Katherine Dorine Grainger

Katherine Dorine Grainger, 43, of Onaway died Monday, December 12, 2022 in Gaylord. Surviving are two sons, T.J. Grainger of Onaway and Jackson Grainger of Onaway; her mother, Diane Grainger Cole of Onaway; a sister, Kelly (Mark) Urlaub of Cheboygan; a brother, Buddy (Jamie) Davis of Gaylord; her grandfather, Howard Grainger of Onaway; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. today (Thursday, December 15) at Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway. Funeral service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home

Final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Onaway.