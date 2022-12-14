Patrick “Pat” Robert Wozniak

Patrick "Pat" Robert Wozniak, 81, of Rochester Hills, passed away December 11, 2022. Loving husband of Kathleen (Kash)Wozniak; dear father of Jeanna (Richard) Chapman, Lisa (Paul) Finger, Scott (Kathy) Wozniak and Eric (Natalie) Wozniak; cherished grandfather of Emily (Keith) Bieganski, Isabella, Kate, Rachel, Patrick, Andrew, and Blake; great-grandfather of Kathleen; and brother of Richard (Mary Sue) Wozniak, David (Joanne) Wozniak, Michael (Debbie) Wozniak and Paulette (RJ) Bordeau. Patrick was predeceased by his parents Casimir and Helen Wozniak; and father and mother in-law Casimir and Regina Molski.

Pat and Kash married in 1963 and moved from Posen to Detroit. Pat was a carpenter by trade and built custom homes. Pat was an avid hunter and loved to play cards, especially Spitzer. He was a member of the St. Irenaeus Ushers Club for many years. Pat was often seen watching and cheering on his grandchildren at various sporting events. He was a proud father and grandfather and the kids always came first!

There will be a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Orchards Children’s Services in Patrick’s memory online at orchards.org or by mail to 24901 Northwestern Highway, Suite 500, Southfield, MI 48075. When donating, please include Patrick’s name.