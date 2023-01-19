Edward A. Cole
Edward A. Cole, 65, of Onaway died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at MediLodge of Rogers City.
Surviving are two sons,
Eddie Cole Jr. of Gaylord and Jeremy (Rebecca) Thrasher of Alpena; a daughter, Ciera Thrasher (Devin Stoneham) of Onaway; three grandsons; a sister, Terri (George “Butch”) Olsen of Jackson, Missouri; a brother, Douglas Cole Jr. of Trapper Creek, Alaska; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation arrangements are in care of Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Final resting place will be at North Allis Township Cemetery.