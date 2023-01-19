Janet Schalk, 89, of Rogers Township passed away Monday morning January 16, 2023 at her home.

The daughter of Reuben and Alice (Rudnick) Bruning was born December 28, 1933 in Rogers Township. She graduated from Rogers City High School in 1952. On May 1, 1954 she married Marlin Schalk at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City. Together they made their home in Rogers City.

Janet enjoyed having her family around they made many memories at their Lake Nettie cottage. She loved the company of her grandkids and playing many card games with them. She enjoyed traveling to many places, Turkey, Greece, Alaska and several trips to Europe just to mention a few.

Surviving are her husband Marlin; six children, Cynthia

(Ray) Zavada of Fenton, Rick (Sandra) Schalk of Wayne, Candace (Ken) Smith of Auburndale, Florida, Jack Schalk of California, Todd (Jan) Schalk of Dequincy Louisiana and Carrie (Jim) Schleben of Rogers City; 11 grandchildren, Scott, Matt, Mark, Amber, Jami, Jennifer, Jodi, Janae, Tonya, Emily and Shelby; 23 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Rick Schalk Jr.; a brother, Neil Bruning; and a sister, Dolores Shampine.

Hentkowski Funeral Home is in care of her cremation wishes and a graveside inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested Peace Lutheran Church or McLaren Hospice.