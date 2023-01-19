Robert “Bob” Quade, beloved Trenton resident passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the age of 78.

He was born March 10, 1944 to Alfred and Theresa (Buza) Quade and raised in Rogers City.

Bob graduated from Rogers City High School, Ferris Institute with his Bachelor of Arts degree and received his master’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University. During the summers of his college years he worked on the freighters of the Great Lakes. After graduation, Bob worked his entire career at Ford Motor Company in finance and human resources.

He is survived by his brother, Larry (Pat); three sons, Stephen (Julie), Brian (Susan) and David (Mindy); and seven grandchildren, Courtney, Caitlin, Sean, Thomas, Tyler, Carter and Grant.

Bob loved spending time with family and friends. He shared with them his passion for sports, especially his Michigan State Spartans. He enjoyed hunting and was proud to be inducted into the Cranberry Lake Hunt Club’s Hall of Fame. He played in multiple golf, bowling and softball leagues as well as coached his sons’ flag football an

d baseball teams. He always said he was most proud of his sons and happiest when he thought of his grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, January 23, from 5-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund in memory of Robert Quade.

