Carol Jean Reisner

Carol Jean Reisner, 76, was born to Anthony and Louise (Rybicki) Misiak June 29, 1946 in Alpena. She left us unexpectedly January 11, 2023. Carol loved playing bingo and cards. She loved her cats and was a friend to anyone she met! Carol was a faithful volunteer to many organizations and had a passion for traveling.

She leaves behind three daughters, Shannon (Dan) Dye, Sheila (Jeff) Sirabian and Tiffany Demyanovich; grandchildren, Casey, Dan Jr., Chelsea (Mike), Dr. Eric, Stacey, Jacob and Emily; and a great-granddaughter.

She also leaves behind her mother, Louise; a brother, Rich; and two sisters, Diane (Mick) Wojtaszek, and Bonnie (Bob) Haske, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Tony; and a son-in-law, John Demyanovich.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.