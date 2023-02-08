Sarah Ann Ransom

Sarah Ann Ransom, 68, of Huron Beach passed away peacefully at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor January 22, 2023. She was born March 17, 1954 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Samuel and Margaret (Felter) Pressler. google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Sarah is survived by her daughter, Destiny (Tracey) Cochran; two granddaughters; a brother, Mike (Amy) Pressler; two nieces; a nephew; and three cousins.

A Celebration of Life will take place on the Shores of Lake Huron in the summer of 2023.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org