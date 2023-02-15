Karen Kaye Reece, 58, of Rogers City, died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The daughter of Carl Sr. and Ruthann (Lail) Morgan, Karen was born in Cheboygan February 6, 1965, was raised in Millersburg, and graduated from Onaway High School in 1983. She worked as a certified nurse’s aide and a housekeeper, but most will remember the many years she worked as a server and bartender at the Millersburg Bar and at Havel’s Northland in Onaway. With her love of people and gift of gab, working as a server suited Karen well. With her easy-going demeaner and her wonderful sense of humor she was well-loved by her customers.

Karen’s favorite pastime was sunbathing. She loved the warmth of the sun as it shined happily upon her. Whether she was at the beach, in her backyard, or watching a ballgame it was never too hot or sunny for Karen. Her other hobbies were sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Many of the afghans she lovingly created were given as meaningful gifts to her family and friends. Growing-up in a home where hunting and fishing were a tradition, it is no surprise that Karen too enjoyed the outdoors with her dad and brothers. The “tom boy” part of Karen loved being perched-up in tree stand, sitting in a deer blind, and reeling in a keeper, but the lady in her equally loved getting her hair done, beautifully manicured nails, and looking her best when she was out and about. She loved a good book, scary movies, singing, and recently began walking on her treadmill. She was very proud of the miles she was logging.

Karen was funny and laughed easily. She never took herself too seriously and laughed at herself often. She was a great friend with a huge heart who loved everyone. Karen made the effort to always say hello and loved to chat with friends, strangers, and sometimes even herself. Karen’s zest and passion for life and her family were unparalleled. Karen was amazed by her children and was so proud to be their mother. She was an amazing grandmother who loved having her grandchildren over and enjoyed the days she was their babysitter. She played games with them, cooked with them, and was a “good patient” when they played doctor’s office, even after they covered her in Band-Aids. Karen loved her siblings dearly, adored her mother, referring to her often as “my beautiful mom,” and deeply missed her father and brothers, Tom and Carl. Devoted to Rick, she loved him and all of his family very much. It was easy to see how important family was to her as her home and her Facebook page are filled with their photos.

She loved life: and as difficult as it will be to live life without Karen, those who love her and survive her will cherish their fondest memories of Karen. She is survived by her longtime companion of 19 years, Rick Schaedig of Rogers City; a daughter, Dani (Dakota) Chapman of Millersburg; a son, Derek Reece (Cassandra Hunt) of Tennessee; Rick’s children, who she loved as her own, Lance and Tiffany; and the grandchildren she adored,

Sawyer, Sydney,Dewey, Jasper, Vayda and Castiel.Karen also leaves her mother, Ruthann Morgan of Rogers City; a sister, Carla (Rick) Moore of Iron Mountain; brothers, Neal Morgan of Millersburg and Gilbert (Theresa) Morgan of Merrill; her former husband, Don (Michelle) Reece and their son, Keagan; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Carl Morgan Sr.; and brothers, Tom and Carl Morgan Jr.

Karen’s family received friends at Chagnon Funeral Home Sunday, February 12, until the time of the memorial service. Elders Rod and Amy Fullerton officiated. Karen’s final resting place is at North Allis Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Karen to her family to help with final expenses.