Casimir Joseph “Cash” Krajnik

Casimir Joseph “Cash” Krajnik, 84, of Moltke Township passed away peacefully at home February 11, 2023. He was born August 15, 1938 in Posen to Joseph and Anastasia (Laniewski) Krajnik. On February 19, 1966, he married Ann Marie Fuhrman. He was employed for 31 years as a merchant marine on the Great Lakes as a Bosun, retiring in August 2000. Cash was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved to play with his grandchildren, put puzzles together, play horseshoes, fish, hunt, do woodworking, word searches and he enjoyed watching wrestling. Cash will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and love him. Cash is survived by his wife, Ann; seven children, Lisa (Bruce) Bal of Hopedale, Massachusetts, Michael (Melissa) Krajnik of Oscoda, Douglas (Carol) Krajnik of Traverse City, Nicole Krajnik of Alpena, Steven (Kaitlin) Krajnik of Kalamazoo, James Krajnik of Rogers City and Amanda (Trevor) Tuck of Rogers City; seven grandchildren, Katie (Robert) Krajnik of Oscoda, Janine (Gentry) Holder of Londonderry, New Hampshire, Jensen (Brittney) Holder of Douglas, Massachusetts, Journey Krajnik of Traverse City, Noah Krajnik of Traverse City, Luke Lewis of Clare and TJ Tuck of Rogers City; three great-grandchildren, Maiya Krajnik, Paige Krajnik and Carsen Krajnik all of Oscoda; and a brother, Stanley Krajnik of Rogers City. t = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> t = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Krajnik.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, February 15, through time of his funeral. The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus led the rosary.

Burial will take place in the spring Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Casimir Krajnik to the 4th Degree Chalice fund.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.