Renovations, repairs planned for baseball and softball fields at Gilpin

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

The baseball and softball fields at Gilpin Memorial Field are headed toward major makeovers this spring.

The Rogers City Area Schools (RCAS) board of education voted Monday to spend $47,000 to renovate the infields of both ball diamonds.

The baseball field, known as Steven Schalk Memorial Field, received significant damage in the fall when birds and skunks went hunting for grubs on the infield and created deep ruts on the infield and in foul territory.

According to superintendent Nick Hein, the district has checked with the insurance provider, but the mini natural disaster is not covered.

Hein said the softball field, known as JoLen Flewelling Field, is uneven and has its share of quirks and issues.

The school board decided to go with a quote from Homefield of Midland, who has promised to have the field ready in a week, according to property and facilities planning committee chairman Tom Catalano.

“We are going to tear out the whole infield,” said Catalano.

It’s going to be 6-inches down for both infields. On the baseball field it will be a little bit beyond the edge of the outfield grass. Plus, the foul territory area in the infield area.

For the softball field, it will be the edge of the outfield grass to the backstop.

“There are sprinkler systems, so they will be taking care of that as well,” he said. “Some of the sprinkler heads were not working.”

The first 4 inches of stone is going to be stone from Carmeuse Americas donated from Catalano and Ivy Cook, who receive 30 tons as employees, while another 30 tons will be donated by Jeremy LaLonde. This alone, knocks $35,000 off the price.

RCAS athletic director/varsity softball coach Karl Grambau believes 200 ton is going to be needed.

In all areas that don’t need sod replaced, such as the baseball infield, a material called DuraEdge ProSlide red topdress will be going in. The new infield material will provide a safer playing surface for sliding, a better playing surface that won’t need as much maintenance.

Plus, there will be a savings of $2,500 from trucking costs as it will all be brought from the company in one shipment. The firm lowered the price when it found out that the fields are right next to each other.

“They are going to fill that in on the baseball and lay the sod down,” explained Catalano. “Then, top coat on softball.”

“It’s going to be nice, but we have to get the rock out of there,” said Grambau. “We’ve put a material on the field before, but what we put on was not helping. It was about a year ago, but with this, we will have a nice base underneath it.

“Plus, the company is going to laser it and get it level going out to the outfield grass.”

“This guy said, we will have it ready for you,” said Catalano.

Grambau said most of the home games will be in May.

“Before you approve the motion, obviously we are making sure there is equity between the two fields,” said Hein. “One will not be receiving a significant upgrade over the other, so we are in compliance with all Title IX regulations in regards to boys’ and girls’ facilities,” said Hein.

The board approved option “B” that was presented. The vote was 6-0 with the Rev. Dr. Greg Zurakowski not in attendance.