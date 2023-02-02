Vikings host fundraising effort at girls’ basketball game

Vikings take on AuGres; Hillman on home court

The week started for Posen with a win over AuGres, 43-23, as the Vikings controlled the tempo of the game from the start. Junior forward Ella Szatkowski had 10 of the Vikings’ 17 points in the first quarter and finished the game with 24 points.

Posen took a 27-17 lead at halftime and kept pouring it on to outscore the Eagles 16-6 in the second half.

Sofya Hincka had eight points for Posen and Mia Newhouse added five points for the home team.

The community showed support at Tuesday’s basketball game with Hillman for the family of Jerry and Tara Weaver, an Escanaba couple killed in a car crash Friday on the way to their son’s basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie. They left behind three children with two still in high school. The Posen fundraiser will send more than $2,000 to the family, part of scores of fundraisers going on all across northern Michigan in support of the surviving children.

All gate receipts, a raffle, a 50/50 drawing and money from the halftime shootout will be sent to the family.

On the court, the Hillman Tigers’ full-court trap caused problems for the Vikings. After Mallory Donajkowski’s free throw and two driving hoops from Szatkowski, Posen led 5-2. But then the Tigers’ trap sparked a host of steals leading to 10-straight points and an 18-7 lead after the first quarter.

A baseline drive by Szatkowski came before another 10-0 run for the Tigers. Two baskets by Sofya Hincka and a drive by Szatkowski cut the Hillman lead to 32-15 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter a 12-footer from the corner by Newhouse at the 5:59 mark were the last points scored by Posen this night. Hillman reeled off the last 17 points to notch at 62-25 win.

Coach Eric Hincka said his team didn’t perform as well as they did in Hillman during the first meeting of the teams.

“They took it to us today. We played with them the first time and we were within seconds of winning that game. But today they just took it to us. They outhustled us,” the coach said.

Szatkowski led Posen with 13 points while Hannah Crane had 14, and Nicole Barbeau and Saige Flaugher each scored 11 for Hillman.

The Hillman junior varsity defeated Posen 34-25 with Ella Hincka leading Posen with 12 points. Nora Steinke had 11 to pace Hillman.

Posen plays at Atlanta Friday in the first game of a varsity girls’/varsity boys’ doubleheader and hosts Fairview Monday.

Cards get set for tough stretch of games

With a solid win over Forest Area (FA) in the books, the Onaway girls’ basketball team is gearing up for a tough stretch of games.

The Lady Cardinals improved to 10-3 overall and 8-2 in the Ski Valley Conference with the 59-27 road victory over the Lady Warriors.

Starting Wednesday (past press time) with Central Lake (CL), the Cards have a stretch of four-straight on the home floor.

“This is our best start in years for a very young group,” said Onaway head coach John George. “We are tied for second with Inland Lakes (IL).” Onaway will see IL on the road a week from Friday.

Before that, the four home games against the aforementioned CL; Johannesburg-Lewiston Friday; Pickford Monday; and then Gaylord St. Mary next Wednesday.

Onaway had three players in double figures against FA including a game-high 21 points for Charlotte Box, followed by Kailyn George with 15. Madilyn Crull put in 10 and also led the team in assists.

“The kids were ready to play in this one,” said coach George. “Came out of the gates running, going on a 28-4 run to start the first quarter, and we never looked back. Defense was our best offense scoring multiple buckets in transition.

“We really rebounded well and were led by Ema DeMaestri with 10 boards on the night. She did a nice job finding outlets to help us break out and score transition buckets.”

Marley Szymoniak finished with five points including a first quarter trey.

“All the way around all the kids played well and executed our game plan,” said coach George. “The trap was really effective; we hope it will be a great tool going forward. I know the boys are getting a lot of attention and it’s well deserved, but don’t sleep on these girls in Onaway!”

Hurons win over Oscoda via forfiet

Rogers City won an unusual game that they really lost last Thursday. The explanation is that although leading on the scoreboard 56-31, Oscoda was saddled with a defeat via forfeit for violating the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) rule that allows an athlete to compete in up to five quarters per day. One of Oscoda’s players participated in six quarters of action, one quarter over the limit.

On the Oscoda girls’ basketball Facebook site, coach Mark Toppi apologized for the mistake. Created in 2020 to create more opportunities for programs struggling to field teams on multiple levels, the five-quarter rule has helped teams with short benches give rest to overtasked players.

“Sorry, girls for the very costly mistake, it’s definitely the coaches’ fault. We will change our method of keeping track of the five-quarter players. I am looking forward to the rematch!” he posted.

On the court, both teams found their offensive groove in the first quarter, with the Hurons closing the Owls’ lead to 14-12 after a 3-pointer from Brooklyn Orr. In the second the Hurons pulled within a point after baskets by Alyssa Hein, Kaitlyn Crawford and two from Kaitlin Nowicki. That closed the gap to 22-21 with 5:21 left in the first half.

But a 12-point run by Oscoda gave them a 36-22 lead at halftime. Oscoda led 47-31 at the end of the third quarter and were leading 56-31 with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter when scorekeepers discovered a player had participated in six quarters of play: three in the junior varsity contest and three more in the varsity game. Officials stopped the game declaring a forfeit win for the Hurons.

Hein led the team in scoring with seven points while Crawford and Nowicki each scored six.

“We looked really good in the first half. The key was our energy level. They wanted it and were moving. Our biggest thing in our games is our energy level. We go up and then we come down. That is something that we are working on. I feel like we are a very competitive team when we can keep our energy level up,” said coach Amber Clark.

Oscoda took the junior varsity contest 36-21. Chelsea Myers had 12 points and Elizabeth Spens added eight for the Hurons.

The Hurons defeated Charlton Heston Monday, but no report was available. The team plays in Alcona tonight (Thursday) and plays at Mio Monday.