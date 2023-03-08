George “Mike” Marshall Jordan Jr.

George "Mike" Marshall Jordan Jr. of Saginaw was born April 2, 1927 in Pontiac. He died peacefully at home Sunday, March 5, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Roberta; his children, Michael R. Jordan, M.D. (Caryl Bjorseth, M.D.) of Macedon, New York; Sue Jordan (Marty) Smith of Canton; Shelley Jordan (Sam) Ecker of Avon, Colorado; Kathleen A. (Jack) Loynes of Onekama; and A. Jane (Tim) Dijak of Saginaw; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Funeral liturgy will take place 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. Dominic Parish- St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1310 Malzahn St., Saginaw, MI 48602. The Rev. Steven Gavit will officiate with military honors conducted by American Legion Post No. 439.

Entombment of cremains will take place in Great Lakes National Cemetery on Tuesday. Friends may visit at the church where the family will be present Monday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Dominic Parish or St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City.