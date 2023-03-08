Walter “Walt” Thomas Kelly, 85, of Rogers City passed away March 7, 2023 at MyMichigan Health in Alpena.

He was born October 3, 1937 in Posen to Harry and Louise Kieliszewski.

Walt is survived by his wife, Bernice; four children, Doris (David) Drain of Lowell, Norman (April Bailey) Kelly of Hawks, Thomas Kelly of Elmira and Robert (Missy) Kelly of Rogers City; grandchildren, Elizabeth Drain, Ethan (Amy) Drain, Elliott (Courtney) Drain, Raye Kelly, Samantha Kelly, Nicholas (Cierra Hill) Kassuba Kelly, Colton (Chelsea Amborski) Kelly, Quintin (Elizabeth Rowe) Kelly and Ava Kelly; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Bode, Jalen, Natalie and Baker; siblings, Jerry (Dawn) Kieliszewski, John Kieliszewski, Christine (Dale) Quade and Cindy (Nyle Wickersham) Kieliszewski; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Vinson Kelly; parents, Harry and Louise; and a sister, Kathy Kaszubowski.

Walt graduated from Posen High School in 1956. On October 24, 1959 he married Bernice Ciarkowski at St. Casimir Catholic Church. He served as a police officer for Rogers City, then undersheriff for Presque Isle County, and then retired after more than 29 years as branch manager for the Secretary of State office in Rogers City, he was also a volunteer firefighter for Rogers City for many y

ears. Walt volunteered as an umpire for Rogers City Little League, the County League and high school baseball. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family outdoors.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home (today) Thursday, March 9, from 4-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.