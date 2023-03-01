Marc Allen Grace

Marc Allen Grace, 63, of Rogers Township passed away February 23, 2023 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw. He was born August 8, 1959 in Detroit to Donald and June (Jackson) Grace. Marc was an active outdoorsman, always out in the woods working on projects and enjoyed hunting. He was an animal lover and was a friend to many. His friends will remember him as being loud, funny, silly, charitable and loving. As well as always having their backs or being there when they needed him. Marc loved his family and spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a son, Kyle Grace; a daughter, Kayla (Jordan Shaw) Grace; his father, Donald; a sister, Linda (Paul) Roth; a brother, Scott Grace; and special nephew and niece, Eric and Sarah Roth.

He was preceded in death by his mother, June.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the summer. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.