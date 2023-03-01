Donelda Ann McWilliams, 98, formerly of Defiance, Ohio and Rogers City, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Fraser.

Donelda was born January 1, 1925 in Defiance to the late H. Arthur and Effie (Nicely) Hickok. She attended Defiance area schools, graduated from Defiance College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and it was here where she met her husband, Kenneth R. McWilliams. After he obtained his mortuary science degree, they bought the funeral home and flower shop in Rogers City in 1949. He preceded her in death November 15, 1970. She operated the funeral home and flower shop until she retired in 1987 and moved back to Defiance. Remaining very active up until October of 2022, she volunteered with AARP on a county and statewide level, the food bank and was a tutor in the Ohio Reads program in the Defiance School System.

She is survived by her five children, Micki Linda (John Grenke) Levin, William Bradford McWilliams, Margot Ann Surridge, Wayne B. (Karen) McWilliams and Laurinda K. K

ay; nine grandchildren, Brad (Sam) McWilliams, Shannon (Bryan) George, Scott Surridge, Amanda Surridge, Jessica (Charles) Zubek, Stacy (Bryan) Roznowski, Amy (Jeff) Faircloth, Kenneth R. McWilliams and Zachary Kay; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were a grandson, Chad McWilliams; twin sisters, Delpha and Dorpha; a brother, Floyd; infant sisters, Velma and Viola; and a daughter-in-law, Linda McWilliams.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday, February 28, at McWilliams Funeral Home to reminisce and tell stories.

Interment was Wednesday, March 1, at Sowle Cemetery in Maple Rapids. Memorial donations may be made to AARP or the reading program at your local school system.