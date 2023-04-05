Carol Fay Menefee, 85, of Alpena passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Carol was born December 9, 1937, in Rogers City to the late Elmer and Violet (Wenzel) Bruning. Following graduation, she went to work as a secretary in Detroit before returning to Rogers City where she worked at General Telephone. She also worked at a dress shop in Sebring, Florida where she and her husband spent their winters. Carol enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling and was an excellent baker. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, as well as the Elks Club, Moose Lodge, and the Alpena, Rogers City, and Sebring Country Clubs.

Carol was a terrific homemaker, always looking after her loved ones. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Carol is survived by her four daughters, Jane Maker, Vicki (Lester) Lijewski, Lori (John) Bonifas and Patti (David) Fontaine; her stepdaughter, Ma

rie Miller; two stepsons, Charles (Alice) Menefee II and David Menefee; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Bruning and Mary Bruning; six grandchildren, Rachel Quaine (fiancé Todd LaHaie), Rebekah Menefee, Kevin (Suki) Maker, Ashley (Varick) Erickson, Derek (Chris Rensberry) Menefee and Brett Bonifas; and six step-grandchildren, Kelly Miller, Kevin Miller, Kirsten Miller-Zisholz, Kip Miller, Charles Menefee III and Molly Menefee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; three siblings, Beverly Karnes, and Arthur and Dennis Bruning; and her grandson, Daniel Quaine.

Visiting hours were held Friday, March 17, at McWilliams Funeral Home with a prayer service that evening. Visitation resumed Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church until the time of the service with the Rev. Joshua Schultz officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or a charity of choice.