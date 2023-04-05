Willis Alford Crawford

Willis Alford Crawford, 59, of Belknap Township passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family March 30, 2023. He was born June 29, 1963 in Geary County, Kansas to Harvey and Carol (Seiting) Crawford. Willie is survived by his wife, Lynn; three sons, Drew (Rosalie) Crawford, Nick (Brittany) Crawford and James (Jess) Bruning all of Rogers City; 14 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Drew Jr., Brooke, Natalie, Jordan, Colter, Lanna, Lilliana, Bailey, James Jr., Lucy, Lennon, Brynn and Pierce; siblings, John (Robin) Crawford, Michael (Melissa) Crawford, Bonnie (Ray) Flathau, Ann (Randy) Fedell and Deb Crawford.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael; a grandson, Caleb; and a brother, Les.

On August 10, 1996 he married Lynn Bruning at St. Michael Lutheran Church. Willie sailed on the Great Lakes for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, April 6) from 4 p.m. through time of his memorial service at 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.