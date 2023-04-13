Geraldine “Gerri” Pearl Kranzo

Geraldine "Gerri" Pearl Kranzo, 87, of Hawks was called home to be with her Lord April 10, 2023. She was born November 18, 1935 in Case Township to Leonard and Laurabelle (Middaugh) Rieger. Surviving are her sisters, Sharon Johnston and Deborah Kreft; three children, Pamela (Brian) Dobberstein, Alan (Tamara) Kranzo and Ellen (Scott) Hagen; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church in Royston Friday, April 14, from 6-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at church Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jason Mandley officiating.

Burial will take place later in the day at Bismarck Township Cemetery.

Those who would like to contribute a memorial gift, please consider a donation in memory of Gerri Kranzo to Hospice of Michigan at www.HOM.org or to St John Lutheran Church of Royston.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.